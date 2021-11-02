North Region Junior football: Hermes make it 10 wins on the spin in McBookie Superleague

Hermes moved up second in the McBookie.com Superleague table after three early goals at Lochside Park saw off the challenge of fifth-placed East End.

The hosts took the lead after just nine minutes when they thwarted an East End attack and played the ball out to the right, with Callum Youngson’s inviting cross met at the back post by Michael Dawson, who slid the ball home from close range.

Three minutes later, in an almost identical move, the referee played advantage when Matthew Petterman appeared to be impeded, and his cross was met by Dawson for his second.

On 24 minutes, Hermes added number three when Dawson played a lovely ball to Jack Craig, who looked up before placing an exquisite effort into the top corner of the net from distance.

Assistant manager Steve Watson felt the whirlwind start for Hermes effectively killed the game as a contest.

He said: “I thought we were good, it was a good performance from the lads.

“I thought the opening half an hour so, getting the three goals, killed the game, which was good and, in the second half, we just needed to go out and manage the game.

“The previous week we were 3-0 up against Montrose Roselea, didn’t manage it and ended up getting beaten, so it was good this time and a few excellent performances.

“Young Matty Petterman came in for his first game for the club for a while, but he deserved his spot in the team and he was a stand-out.

“Mikey Dawson and Jack Tait were also very good and our keeper Greg Simpson had a few good saves as well.

“The first two goals were very similar – we won the ball in midfield and broke down the right, balls across the box and Mikey Dawson had two tap-ins. The third goal was something special from Jack Craig.”

Watson is delighted Craig, who signed a contract extension last week, will be staying at the club, adding: “Jack’s one of our best players and we’ve been inundated with calls about him, but he’s happy with us and realises what we’re trying to build.”

Craig Macklin, another enjoying his first outing for some weeks, went off injured early in the second half, but will hopefully have recovered for the weekend.

The weekend victory was Hermes’ 10th Superleague win on the bounce, which is something of a milestone for the club, as Steve outlined.

He said “We haven’t managed that in a long time, so that’s a boost as to achieve that is very difficult in this league.

“We’ve just got to make sure we keep on winning games.

“We’re realists – we know Banks o’ Dee are going to win the league unless we win every game from now on.

“But, for a club like Hermes, who are punching above their weight regarding finances etc, we’ve got to be aiming to try and get that second place and prepare for next season with the pyramid system now in operation. It’s a great incentive for all the clubs.”

This weekend sees Hermes travel to Nairn St. Ninian, aiming to make it 11 league wins in a row. The game kicks off at 2pm.