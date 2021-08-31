North Region Junior football: Hermes ‘could have stepped up a couple of gears’ in win over Nairn St. Ninian

Hermes took the McBookie.com Superleague honours at Lochside Park with what was in the end a comfortable victory against Nairn St. Ninian.

The home side started the game strongly and went ahead inside the opening three minutes, a crisp passing movement finished off by Connor McKENZIE.

Hermes continued to shoot on sight with Callum Youngson, on two occasions, and Callum Innes, trying their luck from distance without testing Ross Hepburn in the visitors’ goal.

Midway through the first half, Hepburn was called into action when he saved well from Jordan Reid and then again, comfortably stopping an Innes header.

With ten minutes of the half remaining, Hermes doubled their advantage when a flowing move involving Jordan Reid, Innes and Tom Reid ended with a simple tap-in for Elliott MACDONALD with the Nairn defence stranded.

Saints – who have reappointed the management team of Mike Hendry and Brian Grant to replace Keith Mason – upped the tempo at the start of the second period and home keeper Greg Simpson came way off his line to clatter into Calum Neil and clear following a Paul MacLeod free-kick, with the visitors claiming for a penalty to no avail.

Hermes scored number three after 64 minutes when another good move opened up the Nairn defence, allowing YOUNGSON to slot the ball past the unprotected Hepburn.

Shortly afterwards, a touchline skirmish ended with yellow cards being shown to home substitute Craig Macklin and Saints striker Charlie Fonweban and, with five minutes to go, the scoring was completed when Youngson’s low ball from the left was neatly dummied by substitute Matt Pettermann, allowing Tom REID to fire a fine effort past Hepburn.

After the game, Hermes boss Neil Dawson said: “There’s little bit of frustration. It was probably a game where we could have stepped up a couple of gears and we never really got to that point, but, we’ve played a lot of games since July so, to be honest, four goals at home to Nairn and a clean sheet – we can’t really complain about it.

“The injuries that we’ve got just now offensively are probably affecting the scorelines. We’ve got too many boys out.

“With their old management team returning, it’s not as though it was an unknown territory for the (Nairn) players, so we knew it would be a tough game, but I think we could have made it a bit easier for ourselves to be honest.

“We probably forced things too much and probably made the game a bit too quick for ourselves, but we’ve been on a decent run since the start of the season.

“I just feel, with the surface, we could have moved it about a bit better and maybe made a few more chances, but, as I say, we’ll take it.”

There’s just the single midweek North Juniors match when Longside face Ellon United in the opening round of the North Regional Cup, with kick-off at 7.30pm on Tuesday.