North Region Junior football: Five different scorers boost Sunnybank cause in McBookie.com First Division

By Reporter
12/10/2021, 6:00 am
Sunnybank's Dean Still, far left, is congratulated by Jack Craigie after scoring the opening goal.
Sunnybank moved to within a point of second place in the McBookie.com First Division after a comfortable 6-0 victory over Longside.

Five different players were on target for the Bankies at Heathryfold.

The only goal of a close opening period, in which chances were few and far between, came after a Josh Petrie cross was flicked on by Jack Craigie to Dean Still, who volleyed home to put the home side in front with his third goal in two outings.

Early on after the restart, a clearance from a corner found Dylan Cumming with his back to goal. The Sunnybank player wrapped his foot around the ball and fired a sublime effort into the top corner.

Skipper Dom Rae added number three with a cool finish, before Cumming, who is on loan from Elgin City, managed to recover from a poor first touch to shoot home for his second of the afternoon.

Defensive midfielder Eddie Fuller made it five, heading home a Still cross for his first of the campaign, before Scott Burnett’s cross found fellow substitute Kevin Robertson, who flicked the ball home to complete the scoring.

Sunnybank boss Paul Leahy was delighted to pick up back-to-back league wins following a disappointing September, saying: “It was a tough first half and quite a close contest, but once we got the second goal, it made us relax a bit more and we played some good football.

Sunnybanks’s Andrew Mutch and Longside’s Owen Tocher in action.

“Dean’s coming into a bit of form just now, as is Dylan, who’s been a great addition to the squad this season with great energy on the wing.

“Dom, our captain, has been very reliable, even when we went though kind of a bad patch, leading by example.

“Kevin’s just back from injury, so it was good to get him some game time.”

Sunnybank’s Connor Rae and Longside’s Jake West.

Leahy confirmed the top priority for the season remains clinching a return to the Superleague, adding: “That was our ambition at the start and we got off to a strong start, then we had a dip when were suffering a number of injuries and suspensions. But now we’re back to a full squad and just taking it game by game, although the next two league games are against the teams above us.”

Before their next league match, Sunnybank are facing a trip to top-flight Hermes on Saturday in the League Cup.

Leahy said: “A draw or a win would put us through to the knockout stages. It’ll be a good test for the lads also to see how they get on against a Superleague team.”

With keeper Keller Emslie recalled by Culter, Bank have signed Huntly goalie Keith Robertshaw on a month-long loan to help out, with Leahy keen to extend the deal beyond that if at all possible.