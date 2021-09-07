North Region Junior football: East End looking up the Superleague table after hard-fought win over Hall Russell

East End took the McBookie.com Superleague honours with a hard fought 2-1 victory over Hall Russell United at New Advocates Park.

It’s a result which sees the home side move five points clear in seventh place, but leaves United down at the wrong end of the table.

East End took the lead midway through the opening period when Josh BOLTON found the net directly from a free-kick 20 yards out.

That was how it stood at the break, but, early after the restart, United levelled with a neat finish from 17-year-old Gary COUTTS.

Both teams went all out for the winner with a Connor Wood header for the home side going just over the bar, while, at the other end, keeper Zack Ellis had to look lively on a couple of occasions.

The winner came after 69 minutes when substitute Scott Kerr found Adam JOJI, who beat his defender before slotting the ball home with a cool finish.

Kerr looked to have made it three with a quarter of an hour to go, but his header was brilliantly saved by the United keeper.

New Advocates Park boss Stuart Whicher was happy to come away with all three points, saying: “It was two pretty evenly-matched teams and it was a fairly scrappy game.

“To be honest, we’ve played better and lost, but we’ll take the three points. If we’d taken our chances, it could have been more comfortable, but, as I say, we’ll take the win.”

Although it’s only a five-point gap between East End and Nairn St. Ninian in eighth, Whicher has a “glass half full” outlook, adding: “While you can never be completely comfortable, we’re looking up the table not down.

“We’re a hard-working young squad with 13 players who are 23 and under, while we signed Craig Ritchie from Maud in the summer to add experience, along with Ryan Corthalls from Culter and keeper Ellis, who was at Formartine United, and they’ve been pretty decent signings.”

They also recently added winger Jordan Clark, who joined from Banchory St. Ternan.

Next up for East End is another home clash, this time against Burghead Thistle in the opening round of the North Regional Cup this Saturday and it’s chance to freshen the side up, according to Whicher: “Now that the midweek games have ended, which were very tough and a big ask, the cup game may well be a chance for others to play and, being at home, it’s also a great opportunity to get through to the next round of the cup.”