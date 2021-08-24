North Region Junior football: Dyce Juniors ease through in Scottish Junior Cup with win over Buchanhaven

Dyce eased into the second round of the Macron Scottish Junior Cup with a comfortable victory over Buchanhaven Hearts at Ian Mair Park.

It was the visitors who started stronger and, in the 10th minute, Harris Thompson fired in a wicked shot following a corner which was well saved by Daniel Bell, before Alex Kelly hit an effort that cleared the crossbar.

Two minutes later, Dyce went in front after Ian Leith’s well struck shot hit the post, before landing at the feet of Adam McNAMEE who knocked the ball into the empty goal.

Shortly afterwards, Lyall Keir’s effort crashed off the bar after a corner.

It seemed only a matter of time before Dyce would add to their tally and goal number two arrived after 26 minutes, McNamee’s low cross met by Nick GRAY, who beat Baldwin with a well-placed header.

Three minutes later, Adam Cross linked well with KEIR, who fired an unstoppable shot past the overworked Baldwin and, in the final minute of the half, McNamee played in GRAY, who slotted home from close range.

The second half was a far closer contest thanks to a combination of Hearts defending well – and Dyce squandering chances – to keep the score to a respectable level, but, with eight minutes remaining, Ross Walker’s headed goalline clearance from a corner was met by substitute Mark BARTLET, who lobbed the ball home from the edge of the area.

Four minutes later, Thompson brought down the lively Keir inside the box and former Don Sam ROBERTSON made no mistake from 12 yards to complete the scoring.

Assessing the 90 minutes, Dyce manager Alfie Youngson said: “They could have been one up early on, but I though in the end we dominated the game.

“We won 6-0, and we missed probably seven or eight really good chances on top of that, especially in the second half.”

Hearts boss Mark Kerr conceded the loss of the first goal changed things, saying: “I thought we did okay for the first while, but once we lost that first goal then things started to fall apart a bit, but it’s something we can put right.

“The league is our priority and we’ve won our last two and are targeting three out of three when Dufftown come to us at the weekend.”

Dyce are now scheduled to visit Armadale Thistle in next month’s second round, but the East of Scotland outfit have a league fixture programmed for the evening before and may elect to withdraw from the national competition, which would grant Dyce a free pass into the last 32.

League Cup fixtures

In Section 2 of the League Cup on Tuesday, Deveronside host Burghead Thistle at 7.30pm, while it’s a 7pm start for the Section 7 meeting of Montrose Roselea and Aberdeen University.