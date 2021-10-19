North Region Junior football: Culter have one foot in League Cup knock-out stages after win over Banchory

Culter are close to reaching the knock-out stages of the League Cup after a hard-fought 2-0 Section 6 victory at Banchory St. Ternan.

The result means Stoneywood Parkvale will need to defeat Saints by nine goals in their final group match to progress.

Visitors Culter were the first to create a chance at Milton Park, but Elliot Duff’s well-struck free-kick, given after Ryan Smart was upended, was tipped over the bar by Ross Salmon.

The opener came five minutes before the break when Andy Youngson found Duff with a nice pass and the striker weaved past three defenders before dispatching a low shot into the net, giving Salmon no chance.

Saints had a great opportunity to level matters on the hour mark when they were awarded a penalty, only for Peter Tait to deny Grant Munro with an excellent save.

With nine minutes remaining, Neal McTavish saw his well-placed header crash off the crossbar and, with time running out, Saints threw caution to the wind when keeper Salmon went upfield for a corner. The set-piece was cleared to Duff, and the attacker beat one defender before thumping the ball into the empty net.

Culter manager Lee Youngson felt his team received the outcome their play merited, saying: “I thought we controlled the first half well, scored a good goal from an excellent Andy pass and Elliot finish.

“The only disappointment was that it was only 1-0 at the break.

‘‘In the second half we weren’t as fluent as we would like, we know that, but we did enough to come away with another important win and that’s what counts.

“Andy had another good game, but our stand0out would need to be Peter Tait. He didn’t have a great deal to do, but his penalty save was top drawer and everything else about his game was spot on.

“Milton Park is never an easy place to go, the pitch is very tight and Banchory always carry a physical threat. I felt it was a decent game and no doubt, overall, we were worthy winners.”

Youngson, who takes his squad to face Hall Russell United at Denmore Park in the Superleague next Saturday (2pm), added: “Injury-wise, we’ve got our issues at the moment.

“Jay Cheyne, Shaun Carroll, Graeme Wilson, Jordan Cromar and Kai Ross all missed out with injuries. Nikolas Wozniak was cup tied and Liam Todd was on holiday. Most of the above, if not all, will be back in contention to feature next week.

“That’s 17 goals in three games, none conceded and three wins, so we’ve got to be pleased with how we’ve started October.

“There are another two sticky games to come this month against Hall Russell and Nairn away, and the full focus now turns to winning those games.”