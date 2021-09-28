North Region Junior football: Culter boss Lee Youngson thinks Beith had ‘extra bit of quality’ in Scottish Junior Cup defeat

Culter bowed out of the Scottish Junior Cup at the second-round stage after being defeated 3-0 by Beith.

Beith were the winners of the competition five years ago, but the scoreline at Crombie Park somewhat flattered the visitors.

Leading at the interval thanks to a 40th minute Kenny McLean effort after good work by Jordan Duffy, the North Ayrshire side doubled their advantage midway through the second period through Paul Frize, who latched on to a Steven Noble pass.

It was Noble again who was the architect with four minutes remaining, teeing up Calum Watt to complete the goal action.

Culter manager Lee Youngson summed up his feelings after the match. saying: “There’s obvious disappointment with the result, but I’m satisfied with the work ethic and application shown from the players.

“Beith deserved their win, but it wasn’t a 3-0 game. We created a few good opportunities, but failed to capitalise – whereas Beith had that extra bit of quality to finish things off.”

Despite being out of the national competition, Lee is happy with how the campaign has gone to date, adding: “I’m pleased with our start to the season, we’ve played 10 league games, won seven, drawn two and just lost once.

“We’ve had a tough start fixture-wise with a few tricky cup ties in there also, so we’ve got to be pleased with the way things have gone.

“The last few weeks have been difficult due to injuries. We were without a number of key players for our games against Dyce and Bridge of Don Thistle.

“It was good to get Callum Dunbar back for our game against Beith at the weekend, but unfortunately Graeme Wilson and Jay Cheyne are still out injured and Nikolas Wozniak was cup-tied.

“Wozzy has been a good addition, he’s put life into other players in his position, but unfortunately he’s cup-tied in every cup game. Thankfully he’ll be back in for Deveronside this week.

“Overall, it’s been good to get back playing games consistently.

“We know this is the easy part of the season, if you can’t win games consistently in the summer months in decent weather and good playing surfaces, you’ve got little chance from November to February.

“We’re looking forward to that tough period, the players will be ready for it, and no doubt, if they continue to apply themselves correctly, we will continue to win games and be at the right end of things come April and May.”

It’s back to Superleague action for Culter this weekend with bottom-of-the-table Deveronside visiting Crombie Park on Saturday.