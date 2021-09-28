Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Culter boss Lee Youngson thinks Beith had ‘extra bit of quality’ in Scottish Junior Cup defeat

By Reporter
28/09/2021, 6:00 am
Beith's Calum Watt and Culter's Willie Mathers compete. Picture by Kath Flannery
Culter bowed out of the Scottish Junior Cup at the second-round stage after being defeated 3-0 by Beith.

Beith were the winners of the competition five years ago, but the scoreline at Crombie Park somewhat flattered the visitors.

Leading at the interval thanks to a 40th minute Kenny McLean effort after good work by Jordan Duffy, the North Ayrshire side doubled their advantage midway through the second period through Paul Frize, who latched on to a Steven Noble pass.

It was Noble again who was the architect with four minutes remaining, teeing up Calum Watt to complete the goal action.

Culter manager Lee Youngson summed up his feelings after the match. saying: “There’s obvious disappointment with the result, but I’m satisfied with the work ethic and application shown from the players.

“Beith deserved their win, but it wasn’t a 3-0 game. We created a few good opportunities, but failed to capitalise – whereas Beith had that extra bit of quality to finish things off.”

Beith celebrate scoring. Picture by Kath Flannery

Despite being out of the national competition, Lee is happy with how the campaign has gone to date, adding: “I’m pleased with our start to the season, we’ve played 10 league games, won seven, drawn two and just lost once.

“We’ve had a tough start fixture-wise with a few tricky cup ties in there also, so we’ve got to be pleased with the way things have gone.

“The last few weeks have been difficult due to injuries. We were without a number of key players for our games against Dyce and Bridge of Don Thistle.

“It was good to get Callum Dunbar back for our game against Beith at the weekend, but unfortunately Graeme Wilson and Jay Cheyne are still out injured and Nikolas Wozniak was cup-tied.

“Wozzy has been a good addition, he’s put life into other players in his position, but unfortunately he’s cup-tied in every cup game. Thankfully he’ll be back in for Deveronside this week.

“Overall, it’s been good to get back playing games consistently.

“We know this is the easy part of the season, if you can’t win games consistently in the summer months in decent weather and good playing surfaces, you’ve got little chance from November to February.

“We’re looking forward to that tough period, the players will be ready for it, and no doubt, if they continue to apply themselves correctly, we will continue to win games and be at the right end of things come April and May.”

It’s back to Superleague action for Culter this weekend with bottom-of-the-table Deveronside visiting Crombie Park on Saturday.

 