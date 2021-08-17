Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: 11-0 win sets Banks o’ Dee up for Aberdeenshire, Junior and Scottish Cup clashes

By Reporter
17/08/2021, 11:45 am
Dee's Mark Hamilton opens up the scoring and celebrates with team mate Jack Henderson. Picture by Kath Flannery
Despite having seven players missing for a variety of reasons, McBookie.com Superleague champions and leaders Banks o’ Dee crushed Colony Park at Spain Park, firing eleven goals without reply.

Mark HAMILTON opened the scoring on the quarter of an hour mark and that was the only goal until four minutes before the break, when Michael PHILIPSON made it two and then, on the stroke of half-time, Jack HENDERSON converted the third.

Two minutes after the restart, Mark GILMOUR made it four and then Jamie BUGLASS got in on the act with the fifth in the 52nd minute.

Dee’s Jamie Buglass scores. Picture by Kath Flannery

An own goal on the hour mark was followed by the second from BUGLASS with a quarter on an hour remaining and a couple of minutes later substitute Lachie MacLEOD knocked home the eighth, with the ninth following shortly afterwards from the same player.

With three minutes to go, BUGLASS completed his hat-trick, with GILMOUR notching his second 60 seconds later to complete the scoring.

While happy with the outcome, Spain Park boss Jamie Watt was not totally satisfied with the performance. saying: “It was a good display after the interval, but the first half wasn’t great.

“We had a couple of suspensions, a couple missing due to Covid, work commitments and knocks, but most of these guys will be available for the Aberdeenshire Cup game with Inverurie Locos on Wednesday.”

Dee have a host of tough matches coming up before the end of the month.

Watt added: “We have Locos midweek, the Scottish Junior Cup at the weekend and then Linlithgow Rose in the Scottish Cup later in the month, so we’ll need to utilise our whole squad.”

And with Harthill Royal having to make the journey north on Saturday, Watt believes the artificial surface of Spain Park gives his squad a big advantage before a ball has been kicked.

He said: “If we win, we’re at home again in the next round. For the past three seasons, we’ve been at home for the first couple of rounds and then we’ve been drawn away in Ayrshire to the likes of Kilwinning, Auchinleck and Glenafton.

“It’s a competition we’d like to go a lot further in than we have in recent times and hopefully that might be the case this season.”

Watt also confirmed, with the Superleague now included in the SFA Pyramid system, an eventual elevation to the Highland League is something Dee are keen on, explaining: “The chairman always said that if we were part of the pyramid, we’d be looking to make the step up.

“But there’s still a lot of work to be done with the likes of Bridge of Don Thistle, Culter and Hermes keeping us on our toes.”

League Cup action

It’s League Cup action all the way this evening with eight group matches taking place (kick-offs 7 pm).

There are two Section 6 games with Culter welcoming first division pacesetters Stoneywood Parkvale and Banchory St. Ternan visiting Glentanar.

Colony Park entertain Ellon United in Section 4 and, at Denmore Park in Section 8, Hall Russell host neighbours Hermes. The one Section 3 clash is at Pleasure Park where Fraserburgh United make the trip to face Maud, with Glenury Park the venue for the Section 7 meeting of Stonehaven and Bridge of Don Thistle.

East End are at at Newmachar United in Section 5, with Whitehills having home advantage in the Section 1 encounter with Forres Thistle.