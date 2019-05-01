No time for Peterhead to wallow with League Two title on the line – Dow

Ryan Dow insists Peterhead can’t feel sorry for themselves or it will wreck their hopes of winning the League Two title.

To claim the championship the Blue Toon need to beat Queen’s Park at Hampden on Saturday, although a draw may suffice due to having a better goal difference than Clyde in second.

On Saturday the celebrations were about to start, but Peter MacDonald’s goal in the final 10 seconds of stoppage time salvaged a 1-1 draw for Stirling Albion and put the champagne on ice.

After a disappointment like Saturday’s it would be easy for the Balmoor squad to feel sorry for themselves.

But Dow insists that can’t happen because it will affect the Buchan side’s chances of winning at the national stadium against the Spiders this weekend.

The attacker, 27, said: “There wasn’t any finger pointing after the game on Saturday. It was just a silent dressing room. But we can’t mope about, we need to pick ourselves up because it is still in our hands.

“If we want to mope about we will feel the same as we did on Saturday after Queen’s Park.

“But if we pick ourselves up we can beat Queen’s Park and we will be champions.

“Going into the last two games we knew one win would be enough.

“We would have loved to do it on Saturday, but it didn’t happen so we have to take the positive that we still have another shot.

“We only have ourselves to blame for what happened on Saturday, but now we will have to get the job done this week.”

Fans may ask how will the players pick themselves up for the showdown with Queen’s Park?

Dow insists it’s a case of delivering a better performance on the pitch; whether it’s taking chances to kill the game off, or managing to see it out by keeping a clean sheet.

The former Dundee United and Ross County player added: “You can ask how do we pick ourselves up? But we simply have to.

“We are feeling bad after Saturday, but you have to pick yourselves up and come back.

“It was literally the last kick of the ball, we needed to see the game out on Saturday.

“We probably missed chances again to kill the game off and I can’t remember Stirling Albion having a chance.

“It’s unbelievable, but unfortunately it’s been coming at times in the last couple of months where we haven’t taken our chances to make games safe and just sneaked them by a goal.

“So when I came off on Saturday I thought it was ironic that we were going to do it by a goal.

“It wasn’t to be so we have to win it this week.”

Dow was battered and bruised after Saturday’s draw with Stirling.

He was caught by an elbow early in the game.

This resulted in swelling around his left eye.

Dow said: “My face if OK, I got caught by an elbow early in the first half and my left eye just swelled up.

“I got a head knock just before I came off as well, but I’ll be fine for Queen’s Park.”