Aberdeen referee Dan McFarlane upgraded to category one development level as host of north-east whistlers are promoted

Five Aberdeen referees are celebrating promotions for next season.

Following the SFA’s referee committee’s grading review for the 2020-21 campaign, Granite City-based whistlers Dan McFarlane, Joel Kennedy, Chris De Sykes, Scott Donohoe and Calum Macdonald have all been promoted.

McFarlane steps up from category 2 to category 1 development which will enable him to referee League 2 matches next as he tries to continue to improve in a bid to reach category 1 – the highest level of officiating in Scotland.

Kennedy has moved to category 3 meaning he will referee Highland League games as well as being an assistant ref for League 1 and 2 fixtures.

De Sykes, Donohoe and Macdonald all enter the SFA senior referee list for the first time at category 3 development level having performed well in the North Region Junior ranks.

Referees’ manager at the Aberdeen and district association Sandy Roy said: “The promotions are great news for all the guys and although there’s no football at the moment the opportunities will be there for them when football returns.

“For Dan in particular it’s a big step because he’s now just one step away from category one.

“For Joel as well it’s an important step moving more from the Juniors into the Highland League.

“All five guys have worked very hard and have shown good potential and it should encourage others that there are always opportunities for enhancement.

“Dan should be an inspiration to other referees. He started at 16 and has worked his way through the ranks and has worked very hard and deserves his promotion as they all do.

“The opportunity is there now for Dan in the next couple of years to progress to category one status and that’s the target for every Scottish referee and if you’re on their list it can open up potential for European assignments. We don’t want to get carried away, but once you reach category 1 it opens up doors.”

It’s not just players who have been missing football since the game was shut down in March.

Roy says referees are just as keen to get back in action.

He added: “Referees are missing football as much as anybody else, they’ve not even been allowed to meet up to train together.

“We had our local association’s annual general meeting on Zoom which worked well, but it’s still not the same.

“For one of the regional coaching sessions where clips of games are reviewed, over 500 referees joined in on the Zoom platform.

“But it’s still tough when you’re not able to train as a group, although I know the guys are working hard individually.

“However, it’s the camaraderie that everyone misses and they’ll all be keen to be back among their mates.

“It’s the same as players missing being in their dressing room with their team-mates.

“Referees are in exactly the same boat, they’re cut off from their hobby which means a lot to them.

“Once we’re allowed to train as a group again it will be a boost for all the referees.”

Group bid for new officials

The Aberdeen and District Referees’ Association are being creative in a bid to attract new officials.

The organisation are unable to hold their usual June introductory class as normal, but are holding it virtually instead.

Association manager Sandy Roy said: “As a refereeing association we still need to try to attract people to become referees.

“We know some people will have lost interest in it or because of lockdown decided not to start classes when things get back to normal.

“So we’ve tried to come up with something. We’re not able to go to the Sports Village for classes, but people can learn via Zoom from the comfort of their own homes and then once we are able to have gatherings we can meet and go over the physical aspects of the course.

“If the class is successful then the hope would be that we could have new referees ready for next season once they’re able to do the practical and the exam.

“We usually run a course in June, this year it’s slightly different, but maybe if people are bored at home this will appeal.”

Anyone interested in joining the class should contact association secretary Roddy Cobb at roddycobb@sky.com or on 07825 350962.