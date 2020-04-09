No football in Scotland until at least June 10 because of coronavirus

Scottish football’s governing bodies have announced there will be no football from the professional to grassroots level until at least June 10 because of coronavirus.

The extension to the suspension, which came into force on March 13 is in line with Scottish Government predictions that the current lockdown situation, banning public gatherings and putting the NHS on an emergency footing, will last at least 13 weeks and has been reached by the SFA and SPFL’s joint response group in consultation with medical experts and UEFA.

Rod Petrie, Scottish FA president, said: “We are grateful to (SFA medical consultant) Dr John MacLean for his input to the Joint Response Group and to the Scottish FA board. The message is very clear: the government restrictions introduced to save lives must be adhered to and there is no prospect of an early resumption of training let alone organised football in Scotland for several weeks.

“The decision to suspend all football until at least 10 June is to help clubs ensure the safety and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters as well as take steps to mitigate their costs. Scottish football applauds everyone working within NHS Scotland and the care sector and should place no additional burden at a time when their resources are being tested to the limit because of COVID-19.”