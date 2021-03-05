Nicola Sturgeon ‘absolutely intent’ to see Hampden hosting European Championships this summer

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the Scottish Government are “absolutely intent” on Scotland hosting the European Championships this summer.

Euro 2020 host cities have been asked to give a realistic assessment of stadium capacities on April 7 amid continued uncertainty surrounding Glasgow and Dublin staging matches due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 12 hosts will be asked to effectively make a minimum guarantee by that date and tournament organiser UEFA anticipates the cities will wait until the last moment to commit themselves to a position.

They will be asked to consider the most realistic of four scenarios, ranging from a 100 per cent capacity venue to playing behind closed doors.

While in England a ‘road map’ has been set out for the return of fans – albeit based on a series of tests being met at each step – there is less certainty in Scotland.

But Sturgeon, speaking at her daily coronavirus briefing, said she is optimistic Scotland will be able to stage games at this summer when Scotland will take part in a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup.

© Supplied by Scottish Government

She said: “I certainly hope so. Nobody wants Scotland to lose the Euros.

“I don’t think we should be in a position right now of that being the case.

“There’s a deadline by which all countries have to give an indication to Uefa about what they think will be possible in terms of fan attendance and fan zones.

“All countries are grappling with this, not just Scotland.

“While we’re really hopeful that we can be optimistic, looking too far ahead is difficult to do.

“Let me be very clear, we are absolutely intent on having the Euros, having Hampden as one of the host stadiums, particularly as it would bring the opportunity so we can see Scotland play at Hampden as well.

“Can I say that while nothing in a global pandemic can be certain when you’re looking far into the future, I very much want and hope to be one of the Tartan Army fans cheering on Scotland at Hampden later in the year. Let’s keep our eyes on that prize.

“My final point is that we all have got a part to play in making it possible.

“Let’s stick with it so the Euros and much more besides becomes possible in the summer months.

“We haven’t waited so long to see Scotland play in a major tournament to not do absolutely everything we can to ensure there are going to be fans there to cheer the team on.”