New Scotland national team away kit revealed

The Scottish national team’s new away kit has been revealed.

The light blue Adidas top and white shorts and socks, modelled below by Scott McTominay and Caroline Weir, will be worn by the men’s and women’s sides between 2020 and 2022.

The kit will be available to the public at JD Sports from Thursday and the SWNT will wear it for the first time this evening when they play Northern Ireland in the Pinatar Cup.