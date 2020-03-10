New Scotland national team away kit revealed

The Scottish national team’s new away kit has been revealed.
The light blue Adidas top and white shorts and socks, modelled below by Scott McTominay and Caroline Weir, will be worn by the men’s and women’s sides between 2020 and 2022.
Home and 𝘼𝙬𝙖𝙮.
Your brand new 2020-22 Scotland away kit.
— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 10, 2020
The kit will be available to the public at JD Sports from Thursday and the SWNT will wear it for the first time this evening when they play Northern Ireland in the Pinatar Cup.
The new Scotland away kit will be worn for the first time tonight, when Shelley Kerr's #PinatarCup winning side take on Northern Ireland.
Pre-order the new kit now:
— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 10, 2020