New Scotland home kit revealed

The new Scotland home kit has been revealed.

Simultaneous events in Glasgow and Edinburgh saw the new Adidas strip, which features horizontal stripes, as well as red and white bands on the sleeves, unveiled.

The Scottish Football Association also posted the below video on social media.

The kit goes on sale from tomorrow.