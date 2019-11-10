Show Links
New Scotland home kit revealed

by Ryan Cryle
10/11/2019, 7:01 pm Updated: 10/11/2019, 7:02 pm
© Scottish FAThe new Scotland home kit modelled by John McGinn and Erin Cuthbert.
The new Scotland home kit has been revealed.

Simultaneous events in Glasgow and Edinburgh saw the new Adidas strip, which features horizontal stripes, as well as red and white bands on the sleeves, unveiled.

The Scottish Football Association also posted the below video on social media.

The kit goes on sale from tomorrow.

 

