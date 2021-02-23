Neil Lennon to leave Celtic within 24 hours, according to report

Neil Lennon could be set to leave Celtic within the next 24 hours, according to a report.

The Scottish Sun have claimed the Northern Irishman is set to leave Parkhead with assistant boss John Kennedy placed in charge on an interim basis.

The Hoops were beaten 1-0 by Ross County on Sunday evening, leaving them 18 points adrift of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

Aberdeen are due to face Celtic in Glasgow on Saturday.

Lennon returned for a second spell as Celtic manager in February 2019 after Brendan Rodgers left to take charge of Leicester City.

The 49-year-old has been under intense pressure since his side were knocked out of the League Cup by Ross County in November and the Hoops’ hopes of winning a 10th consecutive title were effectively ended by a series of dismal results.

The Hoops have drawn seven of their 30 league matches and tasted defeat on four occasions.