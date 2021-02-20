National clinical director Jason Leitch remains hopeful the Tartan Army will be able to attend Scotland’s Euro 2020 but admits it may not be “in huge numbers”.

The national side will face the Czech Republic at Hampden on June 14, England at Wembley on June 18 and Croatia at Hampden on June 22 in Group D at the Euros.

Earlier this week London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was looking forward to seeing the Scotland supporters at Wembley this summer.

However, professor Leitch remains cautious, appearing on BBC Radio Scotland’s Off the Ball he said: “I looked at what he said and I think he’s right, I think he’s hopeful as we are, that fans will be allowed into the stadia.

“Not in huge numbers, but enough to celebrate what will be a fantastic occasion at Wembley and the Hampden games.

“It’s terrific, it’s aspirational but I cannot guarantee it (fans being in stadiums) nor can Mr Khan.”

Professor Leitch also called on elite sportspeople to set a good example following the latest coronavirus breach within Scottish football.

Rangers players Bongani Zungu, Calvin Bassey, Nathan Patterson, Dapo Mebude and Brian Kinnear attended a house party last weekend.

Leitch added: “I think that story from Rangers is another indication of our frustration.

“Lets remember whenever there’s a breach the first thing you’re doing is putting yourself at risk.

“So the first question I asked when I was told of that breach was ‘is everybody healthy?’

“And that’s the first question I’ve asked with every other breach in football, whichever club it was.

“ ‘Is everybody healthy? Does anybody need healthcare? Does anybody need a hospital? Do they need a test?’ etc.

“Now the next question is who else have they put at risk, so lets think about everybody else that was in that house, who they live with, who they met and through the contract tracing you get to big numbers pretty quickly.

“Whether it’s a house party with footballers or a call centre with a positive case.

“Then you get to the wider population measures. I think it’s a bad example and I think elite sportspeople should set a good example.

“We should all try our best to get the prevalence down so society can get back to normal, my head cannot understand why those guys did what they did.”