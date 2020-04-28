Willie Miller: More questions than answers after probe into lower-league season vote

The findings of the independent investigation into the SPFL’s attempts to finish the lower league seasons has left us all with more questions than answers.

Deloitte carried out a review of how the league body handled the resolution to end the Championship, League 1 and League 2 campaigns and the subsequent drama surrounding Dundee’s vote and the Dens Park club changing their mind.

However, what was released after the investigation was minimal and didn’t really shed much light on the questions people want answered.

If I was still a director of Aberdeen when I received that statement I would have been angry with the results from the investigation and the tone of the statement from Karyn McCluskey.

It came across as someone trying to talk down to Scottish football. It had the tone of a school teacher telling pupils to get on with their work.

Everyone knows the issues Scottish football has when it comes to the survival of clubs and we didn’t really need McCluskey outlining it once again.

When it came to the timeline of events on the Friday of the vote that had already become public knowledge the day after with the comments made by Inverness Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner.

The only thing that emerged from this investigation is that the SPFL have a quarantine system for emails and that was where Dundee’s communication ended up.

It’s extraordinary really that they were waiting on Dundee’s email and nobody thought to check what it seems is effectively the junk folder.

Any ordinary person waiting on an important email would surely check their junk folder because we know sometimes emails can be diverted.

So you would have thought that would have been checked by the SPFL. We knew all that already and the allegations put forward by Rangers do need to be answered and they haven’t been.

If the SPFL think those findings of the Deloitte investigation that were released are going to be the end of the matter then they are being naive and don’t know Scottish football.

It just compounds everything that has gone already. This should have been something that was relatively straightforward and since that Friday deadline the handling of the situation has been inept.

Rangers have put forward seven points and I think they are vaild points that need to be answered.

These include why the clubs were given only two days to make their mind up and vote on the resolution?

Then there have been rumours about pressure being put on clubs to vote yes and that it was the only way funds could be released to clubs.

If that’s what clubs were told then why did that happen? We’ve learned since that the passing of the motion wasn’t the only way for funds to be released.

Then we come to Dundee’s original “no” vote that was lost before they changed their mind five days later.

For the credibility of Scottish football the questions about why Dundee were able to change their vote and what discussions were had during that period of stalling need to be cleared up.

Rangers have called for a general meeting of the 42 member clubs and want to hold a vote about holding another independent inquiry.

The Ibrox club also say they have evidence of SPFL wrongdoing.

If so, they need to present it to clubs as soon as possible otherwise there’s no guarantee 75% of clubs will vote in favour of having another investigation.

I don’t see why the SPFL aren’t willing to work with the clubs to answer these questions and if they did it would clear up the allegations.

This is not a witch hunt against the SPFL, it’s business, and the executives in place are paid to answer questions the members have.

The footballing public would like some clear answers and I don’t think last week’s statement provided that.