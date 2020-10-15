Momentum is with Scotland going into Euro play-off final – Aberdonian goalscorer Ryan Fraser

Goal hero Ryan Fraser believes in-form Scotland are in perfect shape for their Euro 2020 play-off final.

The Scots extended their unbeaten run to eight games with a 1-0 Nations League defeat of Czech Republic at Hampden.

It was the perfect preparation for the final against Serbia in Belgrade on November 12.

Aberdonian Fraser netted the vital goal early on to send the Scots four points top of Nations League group B2.

The former Dons attacker, now at Newcastle United, insists it was “massive” to net such an important goal.

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine also impressed in defence as he won a second successive cap.

Fraser said: “Next month is massive.

“If we can be ourselves we can beat anyone.

“We are four points ahead of second, eight games unbeaten and everyone is confident in the dressing room.

“It is a great achievement and we can take the momentum into next month.

“We defended well and that gives us confidence when we come up against these top teams.

“Everyone has a smile on their face and that is what we want.

“It is a team game and I’m buzzing for the lads as I know how hard we have worked over the last year or two.”

Former Aberdeen youth academy graduate Fraser netted his second international goal after just six minutes.

He raced on to a through-ball from Lyndon Dykes before firing home to give the Scots an early advantage.

💪 Ryan Fraser opens the scoring at Hampden.#SCOCZEpic.twitter.com/8ONuvTDKOf — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 14, 2020

Fraser said: “It is always nice to score at any level, but to score for Scotland is massive.”

Scotland will face Serbia next month with the winner qualifying for the Euro 2020 finals next summer.

Fraser believes Steve Clarke’s squad have built momentum and self-belief at the optimum time.

He said: “When you are eight games unbeaten everything feels a lot more positive. There is nothing better than a winning feeling.

“When you have that going into next month, it gives you that extra yard to think we can actually do this.

“The nation and everyone is behind us and everything is really positive at the minute.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

Scotland registered three clean sheets in the Hampden triple-header during the international break.

They held Israel 0-0 in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final before triumphing on penalties.

The resolute back line also held firm as the Scots overcame Slovakia 1-0.

Fraser said: “When we score a goal we don’t look like getting beaten.

“We don’t look like conceding so having that momentum ahead of next month is huge.”

Earning his 14th Scotland cap, Fraser last scored for his country in a 4-0 defeat of Albania in the Nations League back in November 2018.

He was delighted to get back on the scoresheet again with such a vital goal.

© PA

Fraser said: “It was a different type of game. I think I got more of the ball on Sunday against Slovakia to do my stuff.

“They kept a high line so tonight was more about using my pace to get in behind them.

“I just try to do my best whenever I am on the pitch and do my own thing.”