Mintlaw’s Kim Little to co-captain Team GB’s Olympic football team at Tokyo Games

Mintlaw midfield maestro Kim Little has been named as co-captain for the Team GB Olympic football team ahead of the Tokyo Games.

The Arsenal playmaker, 31, who is heading to her second Olympics after also being part of the squad at the London 2012 Games, will share the honour with Welsh international Sophie Ingle and England’s Steph Houghton.

Houghton is another of the four players picked by team boss Hege Riise who will be competing at their second Olympics.

Sending their support to Little on Twitter, the Scotland National Team account wrote: “Congratulations to #SWNT’s Kim Little, who has been named co-captain for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics this summer.”

Team GB play their first group game against Chile in the Sapporo Dome on July 21 – the first day of the Tokyo Olympics – before returning to the same venue to take on hosts Japan three days later. They will play their final group game on July 27, meeting Canada at Kashima Stadium.

The top-two teams in each of the four groups will qualify for the quarter-finals.