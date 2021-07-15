Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Scottish Football

Mintlaw’s Kim Little to co-captain Team GB’s Olympic football team at Tokyo Games

By Ryan Cryle
15/07/2021, 5:26 pm Updated: 15/07/2021, 6:30 pm
Scotland's Kim Little and Wales' Jess Fishlock battle for the ball during the international friendly match at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, Wales.

Mintlaw midfield maestro Kim Little has been named as co-captain for the Team GB Olympic football team ahead of the Tokyo Games.

The Arsenal playmaker, 31, who is heading to her second Olympics after also being part of the squad at the London 2012 Games, will share the honour with Welsh international Sophie Ingle and England’s Steph Houghton.

Houghton is another of the four players picked by team boss Hege Riise who will be competing at their second Olympics.

Sending their support to Little on Twitter, the Scotland National Team account wrote: “Congratulations to #SWNT’s Kim Little, who has been named co-captain for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics this summer.”

Team GB play their first group game against Chile in the Sapporo Dome on July 21 – the first day of the Tokyo Olympics – before returning to the same venue to take on hosts Japan three days later. They will play their final group game on July 27, meeting Canada at Kashima Stadium.

The top-two teams in each of the four groups will qualify for the quarter-finals.

 