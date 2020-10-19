Mintlaw’s Kim Little out of Scotland squad for upcoming Euro qualifiers

Mintlaw’s Kim Little has pulled out of the Scotland Women’s squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers with Albania and Finland through injury.

The Arsenal midfielder, who scored five goals in an eight-goal win against Cyprus in the opening qualifier for Euro 2022 at Easter Road last year, hasn’t featured in the Gunners’ recent FA Women’s Super League matches due to injury.

Jen Beattie and Chloe Arthur have also withdrawn from the SWNT squad ahead of Shelley Kerr’s side’s first matches since the Pinatar Cup in the spring.

Black Isle native Rachel McLauchlan is one of those who has been called up to fill the gap left by the trio.

The winger, who plays her club football for Glasgow City, has seven caps to her name, with the last coming in a 0-0 draw with Russia in 2018.

She’s joined by Hibs midfielder Amy Muir and Rangers forward Zoe Ness.

Scotland, who play Albania at Tynecastle on Friday before their trip to Helsinki on Tuesday, are top of qualifying Group E after two games.