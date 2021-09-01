Mintlaw midfielder Kim Little retires from Scotland duty after 140 caps and 59 goals

Mintlaw maestro Kim Little has announced her retirement from Scotland Women’s National Team duty after 140 caps and 59 goals.

Arsenal midfielder Little, 31, made her debut in 2007 against Japan at the age of 16.

She would go on to help the SWNT reach Euro 2017, their maiden major tournament qualification, before missing out on the tournament itself through injury.

However, she was part of the squad for the Scots’ first ever World Cup qualification in 2019 under Shelley Kerr.

Little, who came through the ranks at Buchan Ladies before embarking on her illustrious professional career, said: “Stepping away from playing international football is something I have been considering for a while and I feel now is the right time to make that change.

“I am proud of the 15 years I have spent representing the national team. I have developed and grown as a person through my experiences representing my country and know they will help me in countless ways in the future.

“Thank you to my teammates for being incredibly empowering and inspiring women. My most vivid and fondest memories are from being by your side on and off the pitch through good times and some challenging times, pushing for progress for the women’s game.

“I now look forward to supporting you all from afar and can’t wait to watch you perform and continue to improve the women’s game in Scotland, paving the way for more young girls to have a career as a footballer.”

Scotland are preparing to start their qualification bid for the 2023 World Cup next month and Little offered her best wishes to new boss Pedro Martinez Losa, saying: “I want to wish Pedro and the team all the very best for the up-and-coming qualifiers in September and for the rest of the campaign and beyond.”

SWNT head coach Losa said: “Kim has contributed hugely to the women’s game in Scotland and will go down in history as one of the best players to pull on the national team jersey.

“While it is obviously disappointing that Kim will no longer be available for international selection, I understand and respect her decision. It is now time for the next generation of players to follow in Kim’s footsteps and make their own mark with the national team.

“On behalf of everyone involved in women’s football in Scotland I would like to thank Kim for everything she has done both on the pitch as a player but also as a role model to young girls who have admired her and aim to follow in her footsteps.

“We wish Kim all the best as she continues her club career with Arsenal and look forward to welcoming her to Hampden Park as a supporter in the future.”