Mintlaw midfielder Kim Little nominated for PFA Player of the Year award

Mintlaw midfield maestro Kim Little has been nominated for the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year award.

The 30-year-old Scotland vice-captain is in the running for the prize after a season which saw the club she captains, Arsenal Women, finish third in England’s FA Women’s Super League (WSL) and also reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

She was named in the Champions League team of the season for her contribution to the latter competition.

Little, who has scored 137 goals in 203 Arsenal appearances over two spells, including six strikes last term, as well as 12 assists, is nominated for the award alongside French team-mate Vivienne Miedema.

Buchan native Little won the inaugural women’s PFA award in 2012/13 during her first spell at the Gunners.

Also nominated are Beth England, Sophie Ingle, Guro Reiten and Ji So-yun from WSL champions Chelsea

Little and Arsenal begin their 2020/21 league campaign on Sunday when they meet Reading at home.