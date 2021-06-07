Midfielder John Fleck to rejoin Scotland squad this week following positive Covid-19 test – but rated a ‘long shot’ for Euro 2020 opener

Scotland midfielder John Fleck’s positive Covid-19 test will not ruin his Euro 2020 dream, confirmed national boss Steve Clarke.

Fleck is currently self-isolating having returned a positive test while at the squad’s training camp in Spain.

The 29-year-old missed the pre-tournament warm-up friendlies against Netherlands (2-2) and Luxembourg (1-0).

Clarke confirmed Fleck is set to rejoin the Scotland squad later this week.

Although Fleck was given an exercise bike to keep his fitness levels up during his quarantine, Clarke confirmed his absence from training sessions could make him a ‘long shot’ to be available for the Scots’ tournament opener against Czech Republic on Monday June 14.

However, Clarke expects him to be ready for the following game against England at Wembley four days later.

Clarke said: “He is up for consideration for the tournament.

“John will join us in the middle of the week.

“He will get the option when he comes out of quarantine to go home for 24 hours and see his family.

“Or he can join us straight at the training camp.

“As he’s been in his room isolating, it would be a long shot if he is ready for the first game, but he will certainly be ready for the next game.”