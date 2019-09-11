McLennan’s ‘mad 15 minutes’ as Scotland Under-21s come back for shock win

Young Don Connor McLennan was thrilled to bag a brace which delivered a vital Euro qualifying win for Scotland’s Under-21s in Croatia.

Scotland trailed to an early goal from Sandro Kulenovic in Sibenik until Scot Gemmill’s double substitution in the 78th minute paid off in spectacular fashion.

Aberdeen’s McLennan struck the equaliser three minutes later after brilliant wing play from fellow sub Glenn Middleton.

And the Reds winger headed an 89th-minute winner to give the Dark Blues two wins from two in Group Four in their bid to reach the 2021 Euros in Hungary and Slovenia.

McLennan, 19, said: “It was a bit of a mad 10-15 minutes. I think we stuck to the game-plan well.

“That was the plan, to put on some fresh legs with me and Glenn, and we went on the counter a couple of times and, thankfully, we got the win.

“When you come off the bench you are hoping to make an impact.

“After I’d scored the first goal some people maybe thought that was it – but in my mind I was more confident and wanted to get a second.

“I saw Ross (McCrorie) lining up the cross, I know the quality he’s got and thankfully it landed on my head and went in.”

Trailing to Kulenovic’s early goal the Scotland equaliser came after Middleton, who is on loan at Hibernian from Rangers, won the ball on the halfway line before bursting past two opponents on the left.

Middleton picked out McLennan with a measured cutback and after taking a touch he curled home right-footed.

The winner arrived a minute from time when a challenge on Fraser Hornby sent the ball out to right flank.

Ross McCrorie got to it and swung in a cross which McLennan headed home.