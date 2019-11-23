No regrets for Gothenburg Great McLeish after ‘thrill’ of securing Euro 2020 play-off for Scotland

Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish says he has no regrets about his second spell in charge of Scotland – pointing to the “real thrill” he got out of qualifying for March’s Euro 2020 play-offs.

The Dark Blues found out yesterday they will meet Israel at Hampden in a one-legged semi-final on March 26, before a potential play-off final five days later in Serbia or Norway.

This all-important two-game shoot-out to end the nation’s more-than-20-year absence from a major tournament will feature a Scots side now managed by Steve Clarke.

However, it was McLeish in charge when they topped their Nations League pool with the Israelis and Albania last November to guarantee this backdoor chance at the Euros.

How crucial a fall back it has proved to be with first McLeish then Clarke presiding over a miserable qualifying campaign which ended in a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan and third-place Group I finish on Tuesday.

McLeish, who left the manager’s role on the back of a dismal 3-0 reverse in Kazakhstan and unconvincing victory in San Marino, said: “I went back and we got a bit of success in terms of qualification (for the Nations League play-offs).

“I always knew we were going to struggle against Russia and Belgium, they were always favourites.

“People seemed to think that Russia was going to be a bit of a walkover – that obviously wasn’t the case.

“Winning those two (Nations League) games in November with two really good team performances was a real thrill and I’m glad I’ve left something for Stevie to work on.”

Reflecting on the Nations League campaign meeting with Israel – a 2-1 away loss and 3-2 home win – he added: “They were two hard games. We struggled in Israel and had a phenomenal game at Hampden in the 3-2 game.

“It could’ve been five or six, because Israel still had chances and a chance near the end Allan McGregor saved.

“Everyone said it was a world-class save, but Greegsy’s been a goalie who has played all his life.

“His intelligence and positioning made it look easy. I would’ve been disappointed if he didn’t save it.”

McLeish knows all about play-offs having taken Scotland to the brink of qualification for Euro 2008 when they lost a decider against Italy.

He left the national team hotseat for Birmingham City before eventually finding his way, via Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Genk and Zamalek, back to the job after former Reds team-mate Gordon Strachan left the role and the SFA failed to attract Michael O’Neill.

Of Scotland’s prospects of reaching the Euros this time around, he said: “The (play-offs) draw is tough. If we win the semi we’ve got to go away.

“We’re in a good frame of mind having won the last three games and there’s a feelgood factor.

“Players will urgently want to get to the next game, but of course we face a difficult final if we get through the semi.

“Of course, we’ve got a wee bit of confidence and momentum going for us now.”

Should Scotland reach the final, where would ex-centre-back McLeish – who played 70 times for Scotland and 692 times for Aberdeen – want to go for the play-off final?

He said: “I would pick Norway – Serbia are a very dangerous team with (Aleksandar) Mitrovic up front and a good focal point for their team.

“We’ve been struggling a bit to get a focal point in terms of centre-forwards.

“In the year I was there, we tried some players who’ll hopefully come good, but you see the difference when you get a Steven Fletcher back in the team.

“My two games against Albania and Israel in November last year were significant in that Fletcher played those games.

“Getting Steven Naismith back was important for Steve Clarke.

“Those are the guys with the nous. The only problem is they’re getting on in their years and it’s time for a young one to burst through.

“We need to see Oli McBurnie getting his first goal, because if he gets one it’ll give him more confidence to go forward.”

As to what the future holds for McLeish, now 60, he could be interested in a role behind the scenes.

He added: “I’d maybe get back into the game helping a young manager as a sporting director.

“Fifteen years of firefighting takes it out of you a wee bit, but I’ve been doing some things, some other projects down in London where I’m based.

“I’m in a very positive frame of mind at the moment and have had a couple of good holidays to ease my mind a wee bit.

“It’s been a tough year and a half.

“Sometimes you have to take that wee break and look from the outside in again.”

McLeish was speaking at the opening of the Cruyff Court Neale Cooper in Torry, Aberdeen.

The facility is a joint initiative between Aberdeen City Council, the Cruyff Foundation and the Denis Law Legacy Trust.