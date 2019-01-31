McLean set for Blue Toon exit

Striker Russell McLean is on the verge of leaving Peterhead to join Montrose.

The 20-year-old arrived at the Blue Toon in the summer of 2017 from East Kilbride.

In his first season with the Buchan outfit he bagged 17 goals, but it is understood this season he has been frustrated by a lack of starts due to competition from Rory McAllister and Derek Lyle.

With Shane Sutherland returning to Balmoor earlier this week McLean asked to leave in search of more regular action and the attacker has agreed terms on a contract until the end of the season with the Gable Endies, who pipped Peterhead to the League Two title last season.