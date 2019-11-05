McKenna to be named in Scotland squad as Clarke set to confirm Aberdeen stopper’s return

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna is expected to be named in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad today.

The centre-back will return for the Euro 2020 qualifying double-header against Cyprus and Kazakhstan after missing the previous round of international fixtures through injury.

Scotland cannot qualify through Group I after a disappointing campaign and will instead attempt to continue building momentum towards March’s play-offs.

Fellow Don Mikey Devlin, who played in the loss against Russia and win over San Marino last time around, will also be hopeful of making Clarke’s squad again.