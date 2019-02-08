Boss McInally will wait on Ferry

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says influential midfielder Simon Ferry is a doubt for tomorrow’s crucial game at home to Edinburgh City.

The 31-year-old has not featured for the club since the win over Berwick on January 19 and McInally says his battle to be involved will go right to the wire.

He said: “Simon has been struggling with a knee injury, but we are going to give him until tomorrow morning and see if he is okay to play.”

Peterhead suffered a heavy defeat (3-0) last time out at Annan, and with last week’s match at Cowdenbeath falling foul of the weather, McInally is keen to get back to winning ways.

He added: “Although we were disappointed about what happened last Saturday, I actually think it could be a blessing for us. The boys trained brilliantly on Wednesday night and are ready for the game tomorrow.”

The Blue Toon manager also admits tomorrow’s game has a huge bearing on the League Two title race. Peterhead sit four points behind leaders Edinburgh City with two games in hand on their opponents.

McInally said: “It will obviously be a factor, but with Edinburgh playing in the cup next week, we will have the chance to get closer to them then as well.”