Peterhead’s McInally: ‘We’ll put Clyde loss behind us’

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says there is a determination in his squad to keep up the pressure in the League Two title race.

The Blue Toon head for Cliftonhill to play Albion Rovers tomorrow, looking to bounce back from last Saturday’s home defeat to Clyde.

McInally’s men remain three points behind league leaders Edinburgh City with a game in hand and he says the Buchan outfit are desperate to return to winning ways.

McInally said: “There is determination in the squad. They know we need to bounce back.

“We have a lot of good professionals who lead by example. We put the Clyde loss behind us and move on.

“We’ve not had many defeats but when we have we’ve bounced back and we need to do that again.

“It’s a three-way battle at the minute with Edinburgh, ourselves and Clyde.

“All three teams are away from home on Saturday and it’s important we try to keep the pressure on and keep going.

“The big thing for us is to win and it is certainly one of those games where winning is more important than the performance.

“We prepare at training to be in the right places and get on second balls and that’s what we need to do.

“That’s how we approach the game and after losing last week it’s important we bounce back.

“There is no forecast of rain and there’s hardly been any all week so the pitch will be dry and bumpy and we need to prepare for that.”

McInally has been given a boost ahead of tomorrow’s game by securing a new back-up goalkeeper.

The Evening Express revealed on Wednesday that former Queen of the South keeper Sam Henderson was to train with the Blue Toon.

Now the 19-year-old has signed on at Balmoor until the end of the campaign after the paperwork was completed last night.

McInally added: “He has agreed to sign for us until the end of the season, but it’s just a case of getting it over the line with the paperwork.

“He’s close to Greg Fleming, which is good because a lot of people wouldn’t be keen to be in the situation where they are Greg’s understudy.

“But he has got so much respect for Greg so he’s quite keen to do it.

“Having seen him in training he is a competent goalkeeper, handles things well and is a good kicker of the ball.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead midfielder Aaron Norris is set to extend his loan spell with Formartine United until the end of the season.

McInally is pleased with the 20-year-old’s progress and said: “We’re happy with how he is doing and he knows he is still wanted and highly thought of at Peterhead.”