McInally relishing visit from Bairns on opening day of League One campaign

Peterhead boss Jim McInally believes their League One opener against Falkirk will be a great way to start the 2019-20 season.

The Blue Toon will host the full-time Bairns – who are favourites to win the title – on the opening day of the new campaign, Saturday August 3.

After that it’s East Fife (August 10) away and Dumbarton (August 17) and Forfar (August 24) at Balmoor for the Buchan outfit.

McInally’s men are then on the road against Stranraer (August 31) and Raith Rovers (September 14) before rounding of the first quarter against Clyde (September 21) at Balmoor, Montrose (September 28) at Links Park and Airdrieonians at home (October 5).

Gaffer McInally said: “I think it’s a nice curtain-raiser and it’s the polar opposite of our first game last season.

“We played Queen’s Park at home and there was massive pressure to win it. Now we’re playing against the favourites to win League One.

“The League Two title-winning flag will go up as well, which always makes it a nice day.

“With it being the first day of the season I’m sure Falkirk will take 200 or 300 supporters which will be good.

“It will be a good day for us and from a football point of view Falkirk are still rebuilding their team so it might be a good time to play them.

“I do think the first game is a great showpiece for us on flag day.

“We’ve got good early home fixtures and it’s a good chance to get points on the board early on.”

Peterhead round off their League One campaign with a home match against East Fife on Saturday May 2, the final weekend of the regular season.