McInally on cloud nine after win in capital and he feels Peterhead can only improve

Peterhead boss Jim McInally was delighted with their 3-0 win at Edinburgh City and insisted his team can still get better.

The Blue Toon’s triumph at Ainslie Park means they are unbeaten in their last four matches with three wins and a draw.

Jason Brown opened the scoring in the first-half before sub Russell McLean and Scott Brown scored in the final 10 minutes to ensure the three points were heading to Buchan.

Manager McInally said: “It’s a great result, we played better in the first- half where we had a good control of the game.

“The second-half was one of them where even though they didn’t have a clear chance I was always worried that one wasn’t going to be enough.

“They’ve got one or two clever players in their team and we defended well and saw it out.

“Once we got the second goal it allowed us to breathe easy.

“I still think we will get better because we’ve not had a full squad to choose from yet.

“When you consider I’m looking at Simon Ferry, David McCracken, Nicky Riley, Paul Cairney and Jordon Brown sitting idle, I’m happy with how we’re playing.

“I just feel as though I have faith in the squad that they can go out and do it.

“Marc Lawrence has played most of the games, Scott Adams came on as well. We have a young team that has seen us through a difficult time with the injuries we’ve had.

“I’m delighted with that and I’m pleased that we’ve had two away games where we haven’t conceded and we’ve scored seven.”

McInally is particularly happy with the attacking options at his disposal which have taken the pressure off star striker Rory McAllister to deliver goals.

He added: “Rory McAllister played 90 minutes and is disappointed he hasn’t scored.

“But he was brilliant and he helped everybody else to goals.

“We have got a good squad and I’m delighted everyone is weighing in.”

The Aber- deenshire outfit’s win in the capital lifts them to second in League Two.

They have 13 points but trail table-toppers Stirling Albion by five points.

McInally would like to be closer to the league leaders but is pleased his side are second.

He said: “Of course, it’s nice to be second.

“Obviously we would rather get closer to Stirling Albion, but they have set themselves a hell of a standard at the minute and we just need to keep chasing them down because it’s a long season.”