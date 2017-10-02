McInally not happy with Peterhead set-piece woe after Berwick League Two loss

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has slated their failure to defend set-pieces as the Blue Toon crashed 2-0 at home to Berwick Rangers.

The Balmoor side’s recent form was derailed as they lost to two late goals.

Peterhead also slumped from second in League Two down to fourth.

McInally said: “I could not see us conceding but we lost a goal from a set-piece, which just cannot happen.

“In this league, that is the one thing that is going to hurt us.

“That has hurt us in the last couple of games with people not doing their

jobs.

“Scott Brown said he was not sure whether to kick or leave the ball but he has got to kick it.

“That cost us dearly and the second goal came off our corner kick, which is pretty ridiculous really.

“That just should not happen.”

Peterhead controlled spells of the game but McInally reckons the lack of killer touch in front of goal was costly.

He said: “The quality we have in the final third did not shine through.

“We did not have a bit of magic from anybody and the standard of the crossing for the players we have was poor.”

Berwick went in front in the 74th minute when Chris McDonald whipped in a free-kick and Oliver FLEMING netted from close range.

They went 2-0 up in the 83rd minute as Peterhead pushed for the equaliser.

Michael McKenna broke upfield and shot in off the cross-bar.