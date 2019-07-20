Peterhead boss McInally thinks pressure is off this season

Jim McInally hopes Peterhead can enjoy this season now there is less pressure on them.

The expectancy to win every week in League Two won’t be there in League One this term.

The Blue Toon are also looking to cause an upset in the League Cup by progressing out of Group D.

With five points from two games they face Dundee this afternoon and McInally said: “We’ve got two free hits in the League Cup against Dundee and Raith Rovers (Tuesday at Stark’s Park).

“We’ve put ourselves in a position where, if we can sneak a win in one of the games, eight points might be enough to take us through.

“It’s happened before, so over the two games we’ll do our best to make an impact.

“When we got out of the group it was fantastic because these groups are set up to stop wee teams getting through, so it would be nice to put a spoke in the wheels of the bosses.”

Looking at the season ahead, McInally added: “For two years we’ve had a bit of a struggle mentally because we’ve been under real pressure to win constantly.

“The demands to win have been there and most of the time we’ve done it.

“Now, especially for the players who have been here the last two years, let’s enjoy it more and take some scalps along the way this season.

“We’ll keep putting pressure on ourselves to win but that outside pressure from others is gone. Some people might underestimate us and we’ll enjoy that.”