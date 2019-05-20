‘McInally is still the best man for Peterhead job’ – chairman Morrison

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison is hoping they can perform well on their return to League One next season.

And the Blue Toon supremo believes manager Jim McInally is the best man to make that happen.

McInally guided the Buchan outfit to promotion by winning the League Two title a fortnight ago.

After beating Queen’s Park 2-0 at Hampden to secure the championship, Scotland’s longest-serving manager took some time to consider his future.

On Friday McInally – who was appointed in October 2011 – decided to carry on as manager.

Chairman Morrison was delighted by the news and says McInally is already attempting to bolster his squad in preparation for the fresh challenge of League One.

Although full-time sides Falkirk and Raith Rovers are in the division along with Airdrieonians, who are employing a full-time/part-time hybrid model, Morrison believes the Blue Toon can be competitive towards the top end of the table.

Peterhead already have captain Rory McAllister, striker Shane Sutherland, midfielders Willie Gibson and Aaron Norris and goalie Greg Fleming signed for next term and Morrison reckons McInally will add further quality to the squad.

He said: “It is important for the club to be in League One.

“We don’t want to be there just to make up the numbers – we’re hoping to make a good impression.

“The next few weeks could be crucial to that in terms of the players we can source.

“There are a number of players Jim has pinpointed so we’ll see what we can do on that front.

“We already have the nucleus of a good side at the club.

“I dare say not everyone that was with us this season will stay.

“But sometimes that has to happen if you’re to move forward.

“There are also full-time teams in League One so fitness could be important.

“But we’ve discussed everything in depth and Jim has got targets and he’ll do his best to get them.”

Morrison and his board enjoy working with McInally and the level of trust between them is such that the former Dundee United midfielder works without a contract.

Over the last fortnight Morrison and Peterhead vice-chairman Ian Grant were in regular contact.

While some clubs may have been uneasy with the situation, Morrison and Grant were relaxed, such is the strength of their relationship with McInally.

Morrison added: “Perhaps there is a more relaxed approach than some clubs would have with letting things play out.

“That’s because we know what we’ve got with Jim.

“He’s got a huge knowledge of the game and I’ve always said that Jim will go when he feels he can’t do any more for the club.

“He’ll probably know when that day is before we will.

“But that’s our trust in him and we’re enthused that he is staying on.

“It’s good to get the news out there when it comes to players because there is a lot going on at the club off the pitch just now.

“So it’s good to have that clarity and know that we’re going to be moving forward for another season with Jim.

“Jim is easy to work with and both myself and my vice-chairman Ian Grant have a great relationship with Jim.

“We always know where we stand with him, we all have the same aims and we’ve always been ambitious and want to see positive change.

“So as a result we’re hoping to make a positive impression moving into League One.”