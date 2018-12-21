League Two: McInally is asking for Peterhead goals this Christmas

What Peterhead boss Jim McInally wants for Christmas is to see striker Rory McAllister among the goals.

And he has no doubts that the Blue Toon’s Santa will deliver.

Talisman McAllister has found the net just once in his last eight games, ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Stirling Albion at Balmoor.

The 31-year-old’s last counter came on December 8 in the 5-0 win over Berwick Rangers.

For Buchan boss McInally the ideal Christmas present would be to pick up three points against the Binos and see McAllister get back among the goals.

McInally has no doubts about his star attacker and said: “Rory is the least of my worries because he is in such good nick, so fit and training hard.

“He is in a place where his attitude is so good, where I just think it’s only a matter of time before he’s back to his best.

“In the Berwick game he scored one and could have scored two or three.

“If you watched Hibs against Rangers, you saw how a striker, in Alfredo Morelos, can be good without scoring.

“But that doesn’t really happen the same with Rory – because if you give him chances he will score.”

Stirling Albion have been on a decent run of form under manager and former Don Kevin Rutkiewicz.

The Forthbank side are unbeaten in six games and have risen to eighth in the League Two table.

McInally doesn’t expect an easy game and admits his turkey would taste a little better on Christmas Day if the Blue Toon can win tomorrow.

He added: “Kevin has a really good way about him and he has turned things around there and they are one of four or five teams that will improve in January.

“It’s silly for people to think league titles are won at this time of the season.

“There will be more points shed in the second half of the season because other teams improve.

“Of course, Christmas Day will be better and my turkey will taste better if we win tomorrow. That goes without saying when you’re involved in the game.

“You don’t take football home with you but it is nice to enjoy Christmas after a win.”

With last Saturday’s game against Cowdenbeath being postponed, Peterhead slipped five points behind League Two leaders Edinburgh City.

McInally doesn’t want to see the gap get any bigger, but has backed his side to handle the rearranged midweek game in the New Year.

He said: “There’s not much that we can do about the game being off last week. It’s something we have to deal with; we dealt with it last season where we had midweek games and most of the time we won the midweek games.

“The one that cost us was down at Annan, where we drew 3-3 after being 3-1 up with 15 minutes to go and games like that cost you.

“Hopefully we won’t have too many midweek games and Cowdenbeath will be a one-off when Edinburgh aren’t playing.

“Edinburgh are at Cowdenbeath this week, who are much-improved, and we’ll need to deal with a much-improved Stirling Albion.

“We have only played 15 games so there’s a long way to go and we need to keep up our level of consistency because if we do keep it up, I think we will be hard to catch.”