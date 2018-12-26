Peterhead boss McInally hopes Dow makes an impact on return to parent club

Peterhead manager Jim McInally hopes loanee Ryan Dow can make an impact on his return to Ross County.

The midfielder looks set to play his last game for the Blue Toon on Saturday against Elgin before returning to the Staggies at the end of his loan deal which expires next month.

McInally is resigned to Dow, who is his son-in-law, returning to Dingwall and hopes he can be part of the Highlanders’ Championship title bid in the second half of the season.

McInally said: “We would like to thank Ross County for allowing the move to happen, but it’s time for him to go back now.

“He has to go back because they are his club so it would be good for Ryan to be able to go back there and make an impact.”

Since joining Peterhead in September Dow has made 13 appearances and scored two goals.

The 27-year-old has been a key performer for the Blue Toon during his stint – with the Balmoor outfit only losing two of matches Dow has played in.

McInally says his presence has given everyone at Peterhead a lift and that Dow has proven to be a good mentor to some of their young players.

McInally added: “This weekend against Elgin will be the last game of his loan.

“He gave everybody a lift during his time at the club. We have a good win ratio with him in the team.

“It gave everybody a boost and it helps other players when they see somebody with his ability in the team.

“It inspires them and for some of the younger players like Jack Leitch, Jason Brown and Russell McLean who still have ambitions of getting back to being full-time again it keeps them going to see someone like him.

“They know he has the better habits which get you into full-time and if he can show them that it augurs better for them.”