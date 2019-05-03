McInally backs Peterhead talisman McAllister to be League Two title hero

Jim McInally believes the scene is set for a Peterhead player to become a hero tomorrow as they look to finally clinch the League Two title.

And the Blue Toon boss believes captain Rory McAllister fits the bill of Queen’s Park conqueror.

Victory against the Spiders at Hampden will secure the championship for the Buchan outfit – a draw may also be good enough due to Clyde’s inferior goal difference.

With the pressure on top of players to step up to the plate, McInally believes 16-goal striker Rory McAllister will do just that.

He said: “I think the scene is set for somebody like Rory tomorrow.

“It’s possibly the last time Peterhead will play at Hampden and we have the chance to win a league.

“It’s something that Rory does is perform well in big games.

“Especially as he’s the captain it would be wonderful if he can have a big game for us.

“These are the games where Rory comes good and can decide the game.

“Even if he isn’t at his best, if he plays with the strength he’s got and makes himself a handful, you know he’s going to make spaces for everybody else to play.

“It’s important Rory is big and strong for us tomorrow.”

The Blue Toon were seconds away from winning the title last Saturday before Peter MacDonald’s stoppage-time equaliser for Stirling Albion.

McInally believes the only way to erase that pain is to seal the deal tomorrow.

He added: “It would be brilliant for everybody to win the league, especially after last week’s disappointment.

“The only way we can wipe that memory is to win on Saturday.

“It would be good if they could get the reward for the last two seasons points-wise because they’ve won 152 points.

“It’s the last chance saloon so they need to get the job done.

“There is certainly enough experience and character there.”

On the face of it sixth-placed Queen’s Park don’t have much to play for.

But McInally said: “I think Scottish football has to be commended for its honesty and the professionalism of players is there for all to see.

“Up and down the leagues last week – including our game with Stirling Albion – there were teams with nothing to play for, but they kept going and so many teams got results.

“I think the Scottish game is so honest and everybody gives it their all to the end.

“I respect that and think Scottish football should be proud of that.

“Queen’s Park have great energy and last time we played them down there I felt in the first half we overplayed because of the great pitch at Hampden.

“They were more direct, got the ball forward and played off the second balls.

“They pressed us high because we were overplaying so I said next time we’d get it forward quicker and we need to do that.”