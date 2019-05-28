EXCLUSIVE: McInally hails board’s effort in securing Hooper for Peterhead

Peterhead manager Jim McInally is delighted they were able to go the extra mile to sign Scott Hooper.

The Blue Toon have recruited the defender on a deal from Annan Athletic for next season.

Hooper is based in Dumfries and had offers from clubs closer to home.

But boss McInally hailed the board at Balmoor for doing their bit to land the 24-year-old.

Peterhead players Willie Gibson and Sam Henderson are based in Dumfries and Greg Fleming lives in Ayr.

McInally said: “The club have pushed the boat out and we have a club car down there.

“We already have Willie Gibson, Greg Fleming and Sam Henderson so Scott will make it four.

“It’s great for these players that they know they won’t have any expenses coming up the road to training and games.

“These things help players and the club make it easy with things like this.

“It shows the hard work that the board at Peterhead do to make us attractive to players.

“I believe Clyde were trying to sign Scott and you can look at the travelling and how much easier it would have been to sign for Clyde.

“But he sees we’ve got a club car and the players are well looked after and that maybe helped sway him because these things do make a difference.”

McInally has been impressed with Hooper when the Blue Toon have faced Annan this season.

He also believes the former Queen of the South player will bring versatility to his squad because he can play both right-back and centre-back.

McInally added: “You identify players when you’re up against them and any time we’ve played against him I’ve always been impressed with his defensive quality.

“Initially I think he started as a centre-half.

“But because he is a bit inbetween in terms of size he’s played right-back more recently.

“He can still play centre-back, but he is strong and has good pace and is good stepping forward as well from right-back.

“He’s athletic and looks after himself really well, so it was a no-brainer to bring him in.

“I know there were other clubs interested in him, so I was delighted when he agreed to join us.

“He gives us some versatility in terms of what we can do with our squad.

“If you look at players that are available, having somebody like Scott maybe means we don’t have to get another midfield player.

“If Scott is at right-back it means that Jamie Stevenson could be pushed on into midfield.

“So it was a no-brainer of a signing for us and I’m delighted he’s decided to join.”

Meanwhile, there has been plenty of interest in Peterhead’s transfer-listed striker Shane Sutherland.

The 28-year-old was put up for sale late on Thursday and the Evening Express understands three or four SPFL sides have shown an interest in the former Elgin attacker.

If Sutherland – who re-signed in January – is to leave Balmoor, potential suitors will have to fork out for a transfer fee because he is still under contract until the summer of 2020.