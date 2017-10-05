McGhee says revival has come because the team and the squad are better than they were before

Scotland assistant manager Mark McGhee insists the squad is better now than at the start of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

To reach the finals in Russia the Dark Blues need to win their final two qualifiers – against Slovakia at Hampden tonight and Slovenia in Ljubljana on Sunday.

The Scots would then have to progress through a play-off to reach the finals, but their fate is in their own hands.

Something which is remarkable given that Gordon Strachan’s side took only four points from the first four games of the qualifying campaign.

But assistant boss McGhee insists the squad is better – and that keeping confidence and belief high after a poor start was never a problem.

He said: “It wasn’t difficult. One of the things we recognised was that the squad was evolving.

“What was happening at Celtic – we knew we were going to benefit from that. That gave us hope and encouragement we would get better, and it has.

“We’ve not done better now because we have suddenly realised we’ve found a way of playing.

“We’ve done it because we are a better team and squad now than we were at the start.

“We know we could be in a slightly better position, and should be.

“We know it won’t easy. Even if we beat Slovakia there is a really difficult game away to Slovenia.

“There’s a lot of work to do – but would you have taken this at the start of the campaign?

“I think you would have hoped for a wee bit better but we are where we are and we’ll take it. We’ve got two wins to go.”

If the Scots are to win the final two qualifiers and keep alive World Cup dreams, much will be expected of Leigh Griffiths.

The Celtic striker has become the Dark Blues’ talisman, with his two stunning free-kicks against England at Hampden a highlight of the campaign.

McGhee, a prolific striker during his playing career with Aberdeen, Hamburg, Celtic and Newcastle, among others, is full of praise for Griffiths and how he has improved in recent times.

McGhee thinks the Hoops star is good enough to play in the English Premier League.

The former Dons boss added: “A year to 18 months ago if someone down the road had said to me ‘could Leigh Griffiths do well in the Championship?’ I’d have said ‘He is a finisher. In the right team, then probably.’

“Now if someone asked if he could do well in the Premier League I would not hesitate. His all-round game has improved so much.

“Remember I watch these games all the time. Last week I was at Brighton against Newcastle and Leigh could have played in either of those teams. Absolutely no danger.

“That’s how much he has come on as far as I’m concerned.

“He works in both directions. He plays up against people and is a modern striker.

“Plenty of them only know one way and that’s with one up.

“In my day it was more of a 4-4-2 system and playing off each other.

“Some centre-forwards these days can do one or other. The top ones can do both, and he can.

“He can come short, link up, put people under pressure, but he can run in behind as well.”

McGhee also believes if Griffiths’ form continues then Celtic will receive offers from England for him.

He said: “The thing about that England game is people look at his free-kicks and see one thing. They don’t necessarily see his open game and that role.

“In his Champions League games with Celtic more and more people will see it and more and more attention will come from it.

“It’s not for the last four years he has been doing this.

“He’s improved over the last year to 18 months.

“Therefore he needs to sustain that and I’m sure then Celtic will be batting away approaches for him.”