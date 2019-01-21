McAllister defies injury to secure Peterhead win

Supersub Rory McAllister fired Peterhead to the top of League Two – and now he wants to stay there for the rest of the season.

The Blue Toon talisman fired home a magnificent free kick and created the second in a 2-0 win over Berwick Rangers at Balmoor.

The result combined with Edinburgh’s City 2-1 loss to Annan means the Buchan outfit go top on goal difference with a game in hand.

McAllister didn’t start due to a back injury, but made the difference when he came on with half an hour left.

He said: “I thought we dominated most of the game in general and maybe could have taken some of our chances.

“It was good to come on, I’m still feeling my back a bit to be honest.

“But I’m able to run and I got a good goal and set up another one so that was the main thing for us.

“I probably think it was right not to start me, I didn’t think so before the game but once I came on it was probably the right thing not to start because I wasn’t fully fit.

“I thought I was struggling after I scored because I was sore.

“But it was good to get the win, we are top of the league now and hopefully we can stay there.

“We’ve always been aiming to be top and the way we look at it is that if we win our games we’ll be top. That’s the way you have to think and ultimately if we can do that we will win the league.

“We don’t want to slip up again like the last time we were top of the league.”

On what he can do to aid his back problem, McAllister added: “The physio Greig Smith has got stretches and things I can do.

“So I’ll keep doing that and hopefully it loosens up.”

Peterhead dominated almost all of the game with keeper Greg Fleming only required in the opening 10 minutes to push away a Craig Hume header and Daryl Healy’s angled drive.

At the other end Derek Lyle had two first-half headers well saved by goalie Kyle Allison. Jack Leitch did beat Allison but his header from Jason Brown’s right wing cross cannoned off the bar.

In the second half Lyle ballooned a header over from four yards after a fine run and cross by Ryan Dow.

Leitch and Mick Dunlop both saw efforts thwarted by Allison and when it looked like the breakthrough might not come McAllister made the difference on 72 minutes.

The striker drew a foul 25 yards out and McALLISTER thumped a brilliant right-foot shot into the top left corner.

In injury time the points were secured when McAllister charged down the left and squared for LEITCH to tap home.