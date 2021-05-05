Maurice Ross resigns from Notts County for ‘racially insensitive comment’ about black player

Notts County assistant head coach Maurice Ross resigned after allegations that he made a “racially insensitive comment” to a black player at the club.

Ross, who is originally from Dundee, was appointed in March, but left his role on Monday following the incident during Saturday’s draw at Altrincham.

The ex-Aberdeen and Rangers defender has apologised and called the remark “unacceptable”.

It is understood Ross, who made six appearances for Aberdeen between October 2009 and January 2010, resigned before any disciplinary procedures could be started against him by the club.

Ross, who was capped 13 times for Scotland, said: “I made an ill-judged comment to a member of our playing staff which has led to my departure from the club.

“I would like to place on record my apologies to the player.

“While it was said in the heat of the moment with no malice intended, it was nevertheless unacceptable and I’m devastated by the impact it’s caused.”

On Monday Notts County said Ross, who also had spells with Motherwell and Livingston, had left the club “with immediate effect”.

The club have not yet commented on the reasons behind his departure, and the identity of the player at the centre of the racism row has not been made public.

Ross appeared for Millwall, Wolves and Norwegian side Viking during his 13-year professional playing career.