Man in charge relieved ‘torture’ is finally over

Peterhead manager Jim McInally admitted he was relieved to guide the Blue Toon to the League Two title.

The Balmoor boss had felt the pressure in recent weeks as the Buchan side stumbled in their attempts to gain promotion to League One.

However, Saturday’s 2-0 win against Queen’s Park at Hampden clinched the championship on the final weekend of the season.

Peterhead won it by five points from second-placed Clyde, who were beaten 2-1 by Cowdenbeath at Central Park.

A 93rd-minute equaliser from Stirling Albion’s Peter MacDonald had denied the Blue Toon the title last weekend.

So McInally was thrilled as well as relieved to finally get over the line and took time to praise challengers the Bully Wee and Edinburgh City in third.

The 55-year-old said: “I’m obviously delighted and what means a lot to us is that we won it by five points.

“Otherwise people would have said things about the four points Clyde lost (due to a deduction earlier in the season for fielding an ineligible player).

“That was what hurt me against Stirling Albion was spilling those two points and people saying you didn’t win it fairly.

“But if you take away the deduction we’ve still won it by a point.

“Great credit should go to Clyde and if there’s any justice in football they’ll come up through the play-offs.

“After the Stirling Albion game you wouldn’t believe my relief at winning the title because that was as bad as it gets.

“I know everybody says it’s great to win it at Hampden, but we would rather have done it in front of our supporters last week, although we had a fantastic support down at Hampden.

“Great credit to the players because they felt every bit as bad as me, but they bounced back and were really professional and saw the game out really well.

“I don’t know where it ranks in my career because it’s been torture at times, I can’t lie.

“Last year we got 76 points and won nothing and this year we’ve had to get 79 which is remarkable.

“That’s why credit has to go to Clyde and Edinburgh because they set a hell of a tempo earlier in the season.

“It’s been tough when you consider the totals that other teams have won leagues with.

“We’ve had to get 79 points and the players deserve great credit for it.”

After the stress he has felt this season, questions remain over whether McInally will lead Peterhead in League One next term.

He added: “I haven’t thought ahead because I was blinkered about getting us back up again as it eradicates the relegation of two years ago, which always rankles.

“I think League One is where our club should be and we’re now back there.

“We’ll see where we go, but we have a good squad of players here.”

Peterhead comfortably beat Queen’s Park.

Jack Leitch’s first half brace did the damage, but over the course of the game the Spiders rarely threatened the Blue Toon.

McInally was pleased with the display from his troops and felt they could have won by more, with Leitch having an early effort ruled out for apparent simulation in the build-up by Ryan Dow.

Captain Rory McAllister also had a counter ruled out for offside just before half-time.

McInally said: “I thought we started really poorly and there were nerves for the first 10 minutes.

“Once we got a grip of the game we played really well and our second goal was a great well-worked goal which was finished really well.

“We had the goal disallowed when Ryan Dow got booked for diving and I thought Rory McAllister was onside with his ‘goal’ just before half-time because the shot came from a long way.

“Two was good for us because in the last few weeks one was never enough.

“It would have been nice to get a third goal, but it was pleasing Greg Fleming never really had a save to make.”