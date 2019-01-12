SFA’s Malky Mackay backs move for League Three in SPFL

The radical plan to add a League Three to the SPFL pyramid has gained the support of SFA performance director Malky Mackay.

The Evening Express revealed in November that plans were afoot within the corridors of power to dramatically overhaul the structure of Scottish football with a proposal to add a fifth division to the SPFL.

Those behind the idea had proposed that the new league could be made up of four teams moving up from the Highland League and four from the Lowland League as well as up to four colts sides.

And we can reveal that SFA supremo Mackay – who is tasked with overseeing Project Brave, an overhaul of the country’s youth football structure in an attempt to develop more players for the Scotland national team – sees the positives of the League Three idea.

The individuals behind the proposals have been attempting to drum up support for the idea and Mackay has been involved.

At a meeting last month of League One and League Two clubs Mackay was present as a presentation was given to the clubs.

It is understood the benefit the former Scotland international sees in the scheme is the opportunity for young players in colts teams to get games against senior players to help them develop.

That was one of the reasons given for admitting Premiership colts teams into the Irn-Bru Challenge Cup in 2016.

But for many clubs admitting colts sides into the league pyramid is seen as a step too far.

At the moment the proposals are still at an early stage and reaction to the League Three idea is believed to be mixed among SPFL members.

Some sides can see the benefit of it because it means sides who get relegated from League Two don’t drop out of the SPFL.

That’s unlike the present situation where the bottom side in League Two would fall into the Highland or Lowland League if they lost the pyramid play-off. However, much of the opposition to the idea comes because it would mean colts entering the league set-up.

Despite the Highland and Lowland League clubs being a significant part of the proposal, the two leagues have yet to be contacted for their views on the idea.

But it is understood that is because those behind the proposals are waiting to see how much support there is within the SPFL for the scheme.

For the plans to be passed it would need support from 75% of SPFL member clubs.

Even if there is enough support for the proposal, it almost certainly could not be brought in for next season because clubs would require a longer period of notice.

The SFA, Mackay’s employers, did not respond to a request for comment.