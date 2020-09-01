Lyndon Dykes wants to fire Scotland back to major finals

New boy Lyndon Dykes hopes he can help fire Scotland back to the finals of a major tournament after choosing to play for the Dark Blues instead of Australia.

The former Livingston striker, now with Queens Park Rangers, could make his debut on Friday when Scotland host Israel at Hampden in the Uefa Nations League campaign.

Looming on the horizon next month is a European Championship play-off semi-final against the Israelis – followed by a potential final against Serbia or Norway in November.

Dykes hopes he can do his bit to help end what would by next summer be a 23-year wait for Scotland to feature in a major finals.

The 24-year-old attacker said: “Obviously, before the lockdown, Scotland had done great as a team.

“For me, personally, I want to win games and get as high as I can. With the squad they have, they should be pushing as hard as they can. If the nation gets behind us, the sky is the limit.

“We should be getting the country back to where it was, qualifying for finals.

“I’m here to work hard, I’m here to learn. And I’m here to hopefully score some goals and get Scotland to where they should be.

“I am a little bit confident. But I’m new to international football, new to this whole experience.

“I want to learn from what the boys have. It would be an honour to lead the line – but I know I’ve got to work hard for that.

“I’m just going to put my head down and see what happens in the future.”

Dykes was born in Australia’s Gold Coast to parents from Dumfries and did have discussions about playing for the Socceroos.

He added: “The family were all supportive of my decision and, in the end, I wanted to play for Scotland. I’m sure they would have backed me, wherever I wanted to play.

“Scotland gave me a chance in my career, really. Without this country, I wouldn’t be where I am in football. So that was a major thing in my head. From the get-go, I wanted to play for Scotland.

“Obviously I spoke with Graham Arnold and Rene Meulensteen (Australia’s head coach and assistant) – they were always great with me.

“But in the end, speaking with Steve Clarke here, he knows what we spoke about before lockdown, he knows how I reached my decision.

“Obviously the travelling is a lot for Australia. But my head was already with Scotland. My parents are Scottish, my son was born in Scotland. The country gave me my chance in my career and I love being in Scotland.”

Scotland assistant manager Steven Reid has backed Dykes to be a hit for the national team.

He said: “He’s here on his performances and he’s still buzzing after his big move to QPR. I’ve no doubt he will be a big success there and now it’s about carrying on his club form with Scotland and not changing his game.

“There will be tactical elements in there from our point of view, but ultimately he should stick to what got him in this Scotland squad in the first place.”