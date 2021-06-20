Lyndon Dykes is confident Scotland can create history against Croatia

Lyndon Dykes believes Scotland can defy the odds again and create history by beating Croatia in their make-or-break decider at Hampden on Tuesday night.

Steve Clarke’s side know a victory will all but guarantee progression to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

Confidence is high in the Scotland camp after a morale-boosting 0-0 draw against group favourites England at Wembley on Friday night.

Queens Park Rangers attacker Dykes, who moved to the English Championship side from Livingston last year, says the national team will lean on their experiences of beating Serbia in the Euro 2020 play-offs as well as the Wembley draw ahead of taking on the Croats.

© SNS Group

The 25-year-old said: “A lot of the time we are underdogs in games like that.

“Everyone had written us off in the England game, same against Serbia.

“We just use that to put a little bit of fire in our bellies and come out and prove a lot of people wrong.

“In the game against England the other night you could see how much it meant to us afterwards.

“All the commentators and pundits beforehand thought England were going to steamroller us.

“We showed the Scots have got a bit, that we are good players as well.

“We did really well. Obviously we didn’t come away with the win, but we got a good result to keep our tournament going.

“Going in as underdogs is definitely a good thing for us because a lot of people get surprised.”

© SNS Group

Dykes says manager Steve Clarke has instilled a winning mentality in the squad, which bodes well for a tough assignment at the national stadium.

He said: “He just makes sure we believe. He is big on believing as a squad. You can see how tight we are as a squad.

“If any player is going to war all of us are going to war. That is the mentality we have.

“It’s always a good thing when we come up against bigger teams, as people would say.”

Dykes, who has scored twice in 14 caps, believes Scotland possess the firepower to threaten a Croatian side that reached the World Cup final three years ago but has offered little so far at Euro 2020.

Scotland have yet to score in their opening two group games but Dykes feels the goals are coming.

© ANDREJ CUKIC/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc

He said: “I’m always confident. We’ve got goals in this team, a hundred per cent – we’ve just been unlucky in the last couple of games.

“Keepers are making good saves, the ball just hasn’t fallen where sometimes it would fall.

“The manager’s not worrying about it, none of us are worrying about it. The goals will come.

“Obviously we need to score against Croatia. But I’m sure the ball will hit the back of the net.

“The margins have been so fine in the first couple of games.

“And, if the keeper is making a great save, that doesn’t mean we’ve missed a chance.

“You see the save Jordan Pickford made against Stephen O’Donnell the other night. He couldn’t really do much else to score – but the keeper made a great save.

“Unfortunately, even when he saved it, the ball just went over Che Adam’s head.

“On another day he tips it straight to Che and he taps it in.

“But we’ve got goals in this squad. They’ll go in. We’re all confident.”

© SNS Group / SFA

The striker, meanwhile, believes shaving his hair off before the England clash was a good omen for his side.

He said: “It was a big game for us and the boys know that, when they see me with the shaved head, we mean business.

“So I went in and got a straight zero on the clippers.

“The boys loved it, because they knew it meant we were going to turn up.

“I first did it for the Serbia game and I did it again before England.

“I do it myself, just get the clippers out.

“Before the Serbia game big Dec (Gallagher) did it for me. Just before the pre-match, he came to my room and shaved it all off.

“I like to mix it up.

“I did mention the idea of everyone doing the same thing. Imagine the entire starting line-up coming out all with heads shaved down to zero – I think anyone would be scared!

“A few of the boys have got bad hairlines so they weren’t too keen.

“I think this cut should last a bit. I can’t really do too much with it now.

Hopefully it gives us a bit of luck.

“But it’s really a sign, something that show’s we’re going out to fight.

“When the boys see I’ve done this, they know it means we’re going to war.”