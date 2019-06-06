EXCLUSIVE: Lyle will go extra mile at Peterhead after contract extension

After deciding to stay with Peterhead Derek Lyle believes he can still improve.

The 38-year-old striker has agreed a contract with the Blue Toon for next season.

Lyle hit 10 goals as the Buchan outfit won League Two but after deciding to stay for a crack at League One, he hopes to contribute more next term.

Speaking for the first time since agreeing to stay with Peterhead, he said: “Last season the gaffer and the board members were a big factor in me joining.

“I went up there and everybody made me feel more than welcome last season.

“I felt like I got on with everyone and just fitted in well and I really enjoyed it

“I would say winning the title was probably the best achievement of my career.

“I know it was League Two but it was good because of my age, dropping down to part-time for the first time in my career.

“Then we had the chase that Clyde gave us and Edinburgh put up a really good fight as well.

“The way Clyde pushed us and went on a long unbeaten run showed how well we did to win it.

“I think that went a bit unnoticed because everyone was talking about Clyde’s run and it shows we did our job well to come out winners.

“I do think I can do better next season because I didn’t get a proper pre-season.

“I pulled my calf just before pre-season and it meant it was the first time for a long time that I didn’t have a full pre-season.

“That caught up with me, but I’ve taken things a little bit easier this time, so I’m hoping to hit the ground running next season.”

Lyle fractured his left ankle in March and it looked like his season was over, but we battled back to play against Queen’s Park on the final day of the campaign and wants to keep contributing.

He added: “I’ve always been the same – I feel I’ve got a lot to offer and I keep myself fit away from football.

“If I felt like I couldn’t contribute then I wouldn’t play football. That day will come eventually but I felt like I could still make a difference.

“The worst bit about it was sitting on the sidelines, the boys were going for the title and I wasn’t able to help.

“So I was desperate to get back – but I think even when you’re not playing you have a role.

“You can be involved, be around the boys, keep spirits up and pass on experience.

“I was desperate to get back and help us over the line and I’ll always be like that until the day I finish.”