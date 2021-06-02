LIVE: Scotland v Holland – Steve Clarke’s Scots take on Dutch in first of two friendlies before Euros kick-off

Scotland’s Euros preparations ramp up this evening as they meet Holland in a friendly.

Tonight’s game in the Algarve, Portugal, followed by Sunday’s clash with Luxembourg, are Steve Clarke’s last opportunity to assess his squad before their European Championship opener against the Czech Republic at Hampden on June 18.

The Dark Blues players will be desperate to take their final chance to impress the national team boss and secure major tournament game time, with group games against not just the Czechs, but Auld Enemy England and Croatia on the horizon.

Scotland’s build-up to their meeting with Frank de Boer’s Dutch hasn’t gone smoothly – Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has tested positive for Covid and is in self-isolation at the team’s pre-tournament camp in Spain, with Clarke also leaving John McGinn, David Marshall, Grant Hanley, Nathan Patterson, Che Adams and Stephen O’Donnell behind as a precaution.

Running tonight’s live blog is sports writer Jamie Durent.