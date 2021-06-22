LIVE: Scotland v Croatia – Can Steve Clarke’s team make history by reaching last-16?

Follow live with us as Scotland and Croatia battle it out to reach the last-16 of Euro 2020.

Tonight’s game at Hampden, which kicks off at 8pm, is the Scots’ final game in Group D – but will it be the end of their major tournament adventure? Hopes are high there could be more matches to come.

Following Friday night’s 0-0 draw with England at Wembley and results in other groups last night, Steve Clarke’s Scotland team go into this evening’s clash with Croatia knowing any win will see them qualify for the knock-out stages of the competition. It would be the first time any Dark Blues’ side has progressed beyond the group stage at a major tournament.

Meanwhile, Croatia, who have never beaten us in five previous meetings, go into the game knowing they too must win to progress and, given they were finalists at the last World Cup, they will be desperate to avoid an early exit.

Throw in an expected raucous Tartan Army presence at the game and we have all the ingredients for a classic.

England’s meeting with the Czech Republic also kicks-off at 8pm and, depending what happens there, it still looks a reasonable possibility for the Scots (or the Croatians) to overhaul one of those sides – both already guaranteed to progress – in the Group D standings if they can pull off a momentous victory.

Gilmour blow

The Scotland build-up to tonight’s all-or-nothing game with Croatia hit a bump when Billy Gilmour – the 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder, who was man-of-the-match against the English – tested positive for Covid yesterday.

Thankfully, no other Scottish players have been forced into self-isolation, so Clarke has 25 players at his disposal for what is the nation’s latest “biggest game in a generation”.

The consensus is the manager is most likely to move Manchester United’s Scott McTominay back into midfield and bring in another defender to fill the void in the engine room left by Gilmour.

Keep-up with Scotland v Croatia live here:

