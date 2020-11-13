Legend Willie Miller hails courage of Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualifying heroes

SCOTLAND legend Willie Miller has hailed the courage, grit and belief of the nation’s Euro 2020 qualification heroes.

Capped 65 times Miller rated the 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat of Serbia in Belgrade as one of the best performances from a Scotland side in years.

It was the second play-off game in succession Scotland had held their nerve in a shoot-out to triumph having overcome Israel 5-3 on spot-kicks in the semi-final at Hampden.

Miller starred for Scotland in the 1982 and 86 World Cup finals and doubts even those great teams would have kept their cool as well as Steve Clarke’s side.

Miller said: “The courage, grit and belief of the Scotland team shone through.

“To score 10 penalties out of 10 in the games against Serbia and Israel is incredible.

“I don’t think I would have seen that in my time – Scottish players taking the pressure like they did in both games and coming out on top.

“You cannot speak highly enough of the attitude and quality of play from Scotland against Serbia.

“It was as good a performance as we have seen at international level for a lot of years.

“Qualifying for the Euro 2020 championship has given us all a boost and now we can look forward to Scotland playing in a tournament in our own country next summer.”

Clarke’s in form squad secured qualification to a major tournament for the first time since the World Cup in France in 1998.

A generation of Scottish footballers have not graced a championship finals.

That will change next summer with the Scots facing England, beaten 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D.

Miller said: “There is a generation of excellent Scottish players who never achieved qualification for a tournament.

“Now this young Scotland squad have that to look forward to.

“Hopefully they will also have a World Cup to look forward to.

“They are certainly on track and I don’t see any reason why they cannot keep that level up.”

Under the guidance of manager Steve Clarke Scotland are now nine games undefeated.

The Scots sit top of their Nations League group, four points clear of second placed Czech Republic who they have beaten home and away in the tournament.

Scotland face Slovakia away on Sunday before an away trip to Israel on Wednesday in the Nations League.

Miller said: “The manager Steve Clarke has come in and probably did better than what we could have hoped.

“I thought he would get them organised, disciplined and hard to beat.

“However they weren’t just difficult to beat in Belgrade – they were the better team and played the better football.

“They created the better chances and thoroughly deserved their victory.”

Scotland had one foot in the door of the Euro 2020 finals in regulation time when leading 1-0 in the 89th minute.

However they conceded a late goal from a corner to force extra-time and eventually penalties.

Miller insists there have been so many promises from previous international squads who had failed to deliver.

This time that changed.

He said: “The noises coming out of the Scotland dressing room were positive but we have all seen that film before.

“We have heard that rhetoric before but it has never mounted to anything.

“It amounted to a lot in Belgrade.”