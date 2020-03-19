EXCLUSIVE: Former SFA president Alan McRae ‘sure’ Scottish football chiefs will steer game through Covid-19 crisis

Alan McRae has backed administrators to do what is best for football and health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The game has been suspended indefinitely in Scotland since last Friday.

Across Europe and the world, football has either been suspended or played behind closed doors.

Major headaches are facing administrators regarding how long the game will be in lockdown and how they can complete this campaign.

Following a Uefa summit on Tuesday, this summer’s European Championships were postponed until 2021 to allow scope for the 2019-20 season to be completed.

But with Covid-19 continuing to spread across Europe, there’s uncertainty as to whether this term can be finished.

The SFA and SPFL are facing dilemmas when it comes to declaring the seasons over and naming champions using the current standings or declaring the season null and void.

As a result of football being in lockdown clubs are also facing grave financial consequences.

Former SFA president and Cove Rangers honorary president McRae believes the football leaders both within Scotland and Europe will do their best for the game.

The 71-year-old said: “It is unprecedented to see football and sport shut down like this. Just before I was born there was World War 2 and football and sport were shut down up to a point.

“But even during the war there was still football of some description. What we have now is a total shutdown which is necessary. And when you see what’s happening in this country and in other countries it’s scary and incredible, and it’s something we’ve never had to deal with before.

“It will take a lot of leadership to come through this and within the SFA, knowing the new set-up, we’ve got strong characters and experienced characters. That experience is in a number of different areas, not just football. I’m sure they will lead us through this and it will be difficult, and there is so much speculation.

“A first positive was the Euros being moved to 2021 which potentially gives the opportunity to extend and complete the season. Maybe that won’t be possible depending on the virus, but it will be something that is considered and it’s something that can be discussed.

“They will also be discussing changes to the football calendar or whether the season is declared null and void, or whether the standings at this stage are used and the season is finished.

“It’s a challenging time for administrators in the weeks and months ahead and it looks as if it could be months going by what the experts are saying.”

The joint SFA/SPFL response group announced yesterday they would be making £1.5 million worth of funds available to clubs from today. That would consist of forwarded club licensing payments, based on their 2019 levels, and 50 per cent of the Club Academy Scotland funding to those in the programme.

SFA president Rod Petrie said the decision was made due to the period of “financial uncertainty” faced by clubs during the potential prolonged shutdown.

McRae believes the authorities have tackled the coronavirus pandemic as best they can so far.

He said: “As far as I can see so far I think they have been excellent in their preparation for this and setting up the working group that is dealing with it. It has been ongoing for some weeks and I think they have done the right things at the right times.

“It’s so difficult and we’re just talking about football which has been part of everybody’s lives for 150 years or so. Football has always been there and football will always be there, but at the moment football is not important.

“It’s been well said it’s about looking after fans, players, match officials, coaches, administrators and everybody involved in the game. It must be a horrendous task for football organisations and for governments to deal with this and on a wider level for the NHS it must be really tough.

“In my lifetime there have been a few crises, but this appears to be one of the worst.”

McRae believes football will return stronger than ever from the current shutdown and there needs to be some perspective, with everyone’s health the most important issue.

He said: “The health of everyone is the most important thing. However long football needs to be shut down, that’s what we’ve got to do. There are many years ahead for football and football will come back stronger. It is going to be tough times for clubs, there’s no doubt, but football can come through this.”